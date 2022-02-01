DNA Exclusive: The arithmetic of Jat vote bank in UP

PM Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a virtual rally aiming to woo Uttar Pradesh's Jat voters. PM Narendra Modi's virtual address was targeted on the issues that matter on 21 Jat community-dominated seats in the state's western region. The Opposition parties in the state - Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD - are contesting the election in alliance in this region. The SP and RLD are trying to combine the Jat and Muslim vote banks, while the BJP is trying to convince the community that they are 'Jats first, farmers later'.

In today's DNA Exclusive, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the significance of Jat vote bank in Uttar Pradesh's western region.

The 21 Jat community-dominated seats fall under 5 districts - Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Budh Nagar. Most of the UP farmers, who participated in the movement against three agricultural laws, come from this region only.

While addressing the rally, PM Narendra Modi also touched upon the glorious history of Jat participation in the 1857 anti-British moment. The Prime Miniter also discussed the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots between Jat and the Muslim community.

The SP and Mayawati-led BSP used to be the dominant forces in this region before the 2012 assembly elections. However, the BJP changed all the caste dynamics after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls here. The Jat voters are present in between 50,000 - 1,50,000 number on 29 seats here. They, it is believed, voted overwhelmingly for the BJP during 2014 Lok Sabha, 2017 Vidhan Sabha, and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

However, the scenario has changed after farmer agitation. The Jats in the region account for 15 per cent of total voters, while the Muslims here account for around 26 per cent. It is believed that Muslims might vote in the name Akhilesh Yadav, while Jats may rally behind Jayant Chaudhary this time. However, the situation may change as well.

