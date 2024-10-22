DNA: Why Karni Sena Is Offering ₹1 Crore Bounty On Lawrence Bishnoi’s Encounter?

A group has Karni Sena has announced a whopping bounty of ₹1.11 Crore on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On the other side, a political party is offering Bishnoi the chance to contest elections, with promises of guaranteed victory if he agrees. The reward has been announced by the Karni Sena, the same group that made headlines for opposing the movie Padmavati. Karni Sena President, Raj Shekhawat, said, “We want Lawrence Bishnoi’s encounter. Any police officer who does the job will be rewarded handsomely.”

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed two major updates related to Lawrence Bishnoi. The first one is about a massive bounty placed on him, and the second one concerns an offer for him to contest elections.

But why does Karni Sena want Bishnoi dead? The answer lies in a year-old murder that rocked Jaipur.

In December 2023, former Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamadi was brutally murdered in his home. Two shooters stormed his residence and shot him multiple times. The responsibility for the murder was taken by a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Rohit Godara, who posted about it on social media. The gang's message accused Gogamadi of not raising his voice against the encounter of another gangster, Anandpal Singh, and also of mishandling funds raised in Singh’s name.

Now let’s shift to the second story. Surprisingly, Lawrence Bishnoi has been offered an opportunity to enter politics. The Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena, a political party based in Maharashtra, has written a letter to Bishnoi, who is currently in Sabarmati Jail, offering him a ticket to contest elections. They even compared Bishnoi to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh!

But here’s the catch: while the party has made big promises, it has never actually contested an election before. Though registered with the Election Commission, its presence on the ground seems minimal.