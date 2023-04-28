Do Ghosts Exists? This Is What These Indian Paranormal Investigators Have To Say

Do you believe in Ghosts , spirits, are they for real? Have you ever experienced any supernatural occurrence in your vicinity? Or have you ever thought what happens to our soul after we die? If your answer is ‘No’ – Then there are theories that can be the answer to the question.

WHAT IS DoS AND HOW THE TEAM WAS FORMED

Theories have been coined by the Detectives of Supernatural (DoS) – A Paranormal Research Organization based in Kolkata comprising of a group of youngsters (Debraj Sanyal, Ishita Das Sanyal, Suvojyoti Roy Chowdhury, Anindam Ghosal, Dr Ujjal Gupta, Ayush Majumdar & Somanjan Mukherjee, Raj Simlai) wanted some adventure in life and without thinking much they formed a group in 2011 to investigate supernatural activities. Initially, they had no in-depth knowledge of the topic and weren’t too successful. The team broke up and then re-joined in 2015.

FOUNDER OF DoS DEVRAJ SANYAL’s SCIENTIFIC EXLANATION

According to the founder of DoS Devraj Sanyal - Survival Hypothesis, which says when a person dies sometimes his consciousness, remains. I am explaining it in a more scientific way, Human brain is a computing system not silicon based but organic and when a living human being feels something or thinks something, a number of electrons and protons run through his nervous system to the brain and gives an output. Then only we can realize the feelings or understand something. And when a person dies under severe emotional stress like in case of murder, suicide or any accident, suddenly, the huge rush of these electrons and protons transfer themselves to an electromagnetic field (EMF) nearby and thus the consciousness and the emotion remains.

From childhood we are been taught that energy can neither be created nor be destroyed. It can only change forms. This is a simple theory of conservation of energy. Think how our mobile phone works, it’s a computing system like our brain but not conscious or intelligent. So when we SMS from our mobile what happens? The message which is a memory in a digital form is travelling through electromagnetic field to reach its destination. That proves electromagnetic field can carry a memory and memory can exist outside hardware either silicon or organic based.

Now, when a series of memory works together into our brain that is when we realize the consciousness and when it escapes the brain, the consciousness or intelligence can survive in electromagnetic field. Now the question arises how memory can escape the organic hardware of human brain? The answer is Stargate Project, a project started by US Federal Government to investigate claims of psychic phenomena with potential military and domestic applications, particularly "remote viewing”.

Remote viewing is a process where some people have the ability to project their consciousness to a certain location without their physical presence. They can see things which are far beyond their physical body. That states that consciousness can escape human brain. It can be described as controlled Out Of Body Experience (OBE). So if a consciousness can exist outside the brain in a controlled way, it can certainly happen uncontrolled way. This makes a place haunted by a human spirit. Now haunting can be of two types, residual and intelligent. Residual haunting is just like an echo, imprint of the past. It’s like a tape playing over and over. This theory is somehow seems logical. The Electro Magnetic Field may act as a tape due to any kind of geomagnetic phenomena.

Devraj further added- there is another theory which I recently came to know, A Physicist Named Stuart Hamroff stated that our consciousness, the self awareness, the realization that we are alive does not come from the biological part of the brain, it an external force or energy that creates this sense. Is that force our ancestors called SOUL?

We are studying from childhood there can be only living things or non-living things. A non living thing does not react to environmental changes but a living thing does instantly. And this reaction is due to the consciousness, every living organism is conscious in a smallest or highest form. Human species is the most reactive organism till date, we eat cooked food, we wear clothes, we stay in homes. Even emotionally human species is most reactive we love but we hate too, we speak truth but we lie too, we are kind but we kill too. That’s what makes us most conscious species.

If this hypothesis theory has a bit of authenticity “survival of consciousness after physical death” is very much possible.

INVESTIGATION PROCEDURE BY DETECTIVES OF SUPERNATURAL

Debraj quotes - It’s not like that every phenomena or activity which we cannot understand has a paranormal or supernatural significance. Sometimes static electricity, high electromagnetic fields, high ultrasound, infrasound, or ionized air creates Hallucinations, like the sounds of bells or footsteps, feeling of presence of somebody etc. It may also cause by carbon monoxide poisoning or any toxic gases.

Hypothetically if we believe some invisible intelligent entity exist in a place and it is trying to communicate with the living we use certain devices to measure the environmental changes it may creates during manifestation.

DoS SHARES ITS MOST HORRIFYING EXPERIENCE TILL DATE

One of the most memorable and horrifying experience was dowhill investigation which was like the Hell in the heaven. We were there for five days and every day we had some uncanny experience. We had blood shades everyday for no logical reason.One of our investigator fell on the plane ground and broke his wrist , as he said he felt somebody pushed him.On the last day one investigator was severely attacked by an unknown entity, his whole back was scratched but no marks on his jacket. After seeing we tried to get out of the spot but all of our three vehicles stopped all of a sudden at the same time & with courage and determination we fixed those vehicles and came out of this horrible , spine chilling experience.

DEVICES USED FOR INVESTIGATION

Electromagnetic field Detector – It detects any kind of energy, if it’s rating fluctuates from normal and not due to any man made devices like mobile or any electronic devices , then begins the “paranormal” investigation. EMF may also fluctuate due to moon phases, solar flares or earth’s geomagnetism so we check it before investigation.

Sound Recorder- to record every possible sound during investigation, even infra and ultra sound which human ear cannot capture which we examine after investigation in computer.

Motion Sensor- try to detect any movement of object in a claimed haunted area. We try to check whether anything moving by itself. Laser Grid- Try to capture shadows or ghostly apparitions as some people claim to see them. Fixing a laser grid on a claimed spot and continuously video record it for any result.

Thermometers- external Thermometer is used to check overall ambient temperature, parabolic Thermometer and thermal camera to check cold or hot spots, as people claim to feel drastic temperature drop in claimed haunted areas.

Powder Experiment – Powder is sprayed at claimed haunted spots and check it after few hours for any deformity, many claim to hear footsteps in a empty room .

Balloon experiment- In this experiment a balloon is suspend in an air tight room to check any invisible intelligent force can move it or not. However investigation techniques changes as per type and claims of the case.