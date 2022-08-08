NewsIndia
'Do or die' movement like one in 1942 needed against 'dictatorial' govt: Rahul Gandhi

"On that August evening, people started gathering at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay and Gandhi ji gave the slogan 'Do or Die' with which the last chapter of British rule in India began," said Rahul Gandhi. 

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said another 'do or die' movement like the one launched in 1942 is needed against the present "dictatorial government", and asserted that dictatorship, inflation and unemployment will have to quit India.

In a Facebook post in Hindi on the anniversary of the launch of Quit India Movement, Gandhi said the movement, which started from then Bombay on August 8, 1942, had given sleepless nights to the British.

"On that August evening, people started gathering at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay and Gandhi ji gave the slogan 'Do or Die' with which the last chapter of British rule in India began," the former Congress chief said.

Without caring about their lives, lakhs of people of the country became a part of this movement in which about 940 people were martyred and thousands arrested, he said.

"Today, on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement launch, I pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country," Gandhi said.

"Today, another 'do or die' movement is needed against the dictatorial government and to protect the country, now the time has come when it is imperative to speak up against injustice. Dictatorship, inflation and unemployment must quit India," the Congress leader asserted.

His remarks come days after Gandhi alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who raises people's issues and stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked" and put in jail.

