topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SHRADDHA WALKER MURDER CASE

Doctors to do THIS to confirm if Shraddha Walkar is DEAD or ALIVE: Police official

Shraddha Walker death case: During the tests Aaftab confessed to having killed Shradha and to have disposed off her body parts in forest areas of the city.

Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:26 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Doctors to do THIS to confirm if Shraddha Walkar is DEAD or ALIVE: Police official

Both the narco analysis and a polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body, have revealed similar responses to the information gathered by Delhi Police so far in its investigation of the case, officials said on Friday.

Delhi police sources said that Aaftab was fully cooperative during his narco as well as his polygraph tests. "From the preliminary examination, our teams involved in the probe have found out that he gave similar responses during both the tests so it does not bring any kind of new twist to the story," sources said.

During the tests Aaftab confessed to having killed Shradha and to have disposed off her body parts in forest areas of the city. Further, according to the police, the DNA report of Shradha Walkar is expected next week, adding that specific bones recovered from the forest so far will be analysed and ascertained before the doctors examine and give a confirmation about her death. "The quantum and quality of specific bones will help doctors analysis and confirm whether Shardha is actually dead or not," said the senior official.Police are yet to find the skull of Shradha and other remaining parts of the body even as a search is going on for the same.

Police said, "We have enough evidence to prove Poonawala guilty and are awaiting digital footprints and evidence to correlate and join the dots between the missing links so far." However, police stated that they have found more evidence in connection with the case which cannot be divulged at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation.

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV

Live Tv

Shraddha Walker murder caseAaftab Amin PoonawallahAftaab Poonawallah Sharaddha Walker Murder Cae

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend