Rahul Gandhi

Don't play politics on visit if you came to inquire about Manohar Parrikar's health: Goa Minister tells Rahul Gandhi

After his meeting, Rahul said Parrikar "clearly denied" any involvement in the new Rafale fighter jet deal "orchestrated" by PM Modi.

PANAJI: Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should refrain from doing politics on someone's health as the latter made claims on Rafale deal after meeting CM Manohar Parrikar.  

"When you come to inquire about someone's health then it should be limited to that, no politics should be played. If big leaders start doing this then it's wrong," Mauvin said.

OSD to Goa Chief Minister Prasanna Karthik also slammed Rahul for his statements. "This guy is a compulsive liar. He came saying he wants to convey his and his mother’s wishes for a speedy recovery. CM met him out of decency. Now he shamelessly lies about him - a person who is fighting cancer without compromising on his commitments to his people. Disgusting," Karthik tweeted.

Rahul held a 'personal' meeting with Parrikar on Tuesday at the Goa Assembly where he enquired about the latter's health. After his meeting, Rahul at a rally in Kochi later in the day said that Parrikar "clearly denied" any involvement in the new Rafale fighter jet deal "orchestrated" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "benefit" Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. 

"Friends, the ex-Defence minister clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Mr Narendra Modi to benefit Anil Ambani," Rahul said.

Interestingly, senior Goa Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar who had accompanied Rahul for his meeting with the CM had said that it lasted just five minutes and the issue of 'Rafale audio tapes' was not discussed.

Rahul had on Monday reiterated his demand for action against Parrikar for allegedly being in possession of files related to the Rafale fighter deal. "30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It`s obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM," Gandhi had tweeted on Monday.

Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018. 

Rahul GandhiMauvin GodinhoManohar ParrikarRafaleRafale deal
