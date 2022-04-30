हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

'Don't tell reason, solve the problem': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt on power crisis

 “Government's job is not telling the cause of a problem but to solve it,” ​Yadav said. 

&#039;Don&#039;t tell reason, solve the problem&#039;: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt on power crisis
Credits: PTI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (April 30, 2022) slammed the Uttar Prdeash government for "telling reasons" instead of solving the power crisis in the state.

SP chief tweeted an excerpt of information given by Energy Minister A K Sharma which revealed the closure of a few power generation units due to technical reasons.

Sharing the news, Yadav said, “Government's job is not telling the cause of a problem but to solve it.”

Earlier, on Friday, Energy Minister A K Sharma had tweeted, “Some power generation units in UP are closed for several weeks due to technical reasons in which Harduaganj-660 MW, Meja-660 MW, Bara-660 MW are included. Harduaganj-605 MW was also damaged by the seasonal storm. Efforts are being made to fix them and start the power supply on a war footing.”

ALSO READ | Power crisis: AAP lying about coal shortage, no need to panic, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

On Friday too, Akhilesh Yadav in a statement had targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the people of the state are getting scorched by heat and the unannounced power cuts.

Yadav said that from Purvanchal to western Uttar Pradesh, people were suffering and the power crisis is deepening with soaring mercury.

(With PTI inputs)

