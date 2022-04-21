He was seen sharing the stage with TV and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

There are tons of events, shows, and much more happening now in the entertainment world, which has made a lot of headlines recently. Especially after the restrictions surrounding the pandemic have slowed down, more and more such events are taking place as a sign that everything is getting back to normalcy, which is great for the industry, which was highly disrupted by the pandemic. Celebrities and prominent personalities have made their presence felt in most of these shows and events for which fans and followers eagerly wait to catch their glimpse. Recently, we saw Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha making his mark in one such event called ELITE WEDDING AWARDS 2022, which has been much talked about already.

A few days back, Astro Guru Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle, where he was seen attending the happening event ELITE WEDDING AWARDS 2022, where he was invited as the chief guest of the show. Here, he mentioned that he met none other than the gorgeous and "pure soul" Mouni Roy, a renowned name in TV and Bollywood. He even thanked the brilliant actress for giving him so much respect and adulation. He even praised and thanked the team of Elite Events & Entertainment. He was overwhelmed by the response he got from people present there and was pumped up to attend the event with much excitement.

The Astro Guru is a well-known name as a Vedic and celebrity astrologer who holds massive expertise and knowledge in different aspects of the industry like Astrology, Panchang, Vastu, Numerology, Gemology, and so many other Astro aspects. His experience in horoscope reading, understanding the alignment and placement of the stars, and then guiding people towards their best lives have helped them attain the answers they seek in their careers and lives. He also runs his one-of-a-kind NGO "Adhyatmik Sewa Mission," making a significant difference in the lives of those in need.

Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha's solutions, predictions, and guidance has helped him become a celebrated personality in astrology and other related subjects. He was pleased to be a part of ELITE WEDDING AWARDS 2022 as the chief guest (https://www.instagram.com/p/CcVYEl5JLiR/).

(Sponsored Feature)