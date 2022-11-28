Dr VB Nagapriya explains diet and exercise in Diabetes

Exercise is an important part of any diabetes treatment plan. To avoid potential problems, check your blood sugar before, during, and after exercise.

Exercise can help you:

Improve your blood sugar levels.

Boost your overall fitness.

Manage your weight.

Reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Improve your well-being

Exercise means any activity which gets you moving, it can mean dancing, swimming, walking or working

Choose activities you love to do

For the best health benefits, experts recommend at least 150 minutes a week of moderately intense physical activities such as:

Fast walking

Lap swimming

Bicycling

30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic exercise at least 5 days a week or a total of 150 minutes per week is what ADA( American Diabetes Association) recommends .You can spread your activity out over at least 3 days during the week and avoid going more than 2 days in a row without exercising.

Moderate intensity means that you are working hard enough that you can talk, but not sing, during the activity. Vigorous intensity means you cannot say more than a few words without pausing for a breath during the activity.

Walk up the stairs, walk to your workplace if it is at short distance, play actively with kids, walk to your colleagues cabin instead of phone call, walk on treadmill while watching your favorite TV serial.

Important points during exercise: Avoid dehydration, check your footwear, keep feet as dry as possible, watch for Hypoglycemia, and check glucose levels before exercise (especially for insulin users)

Stop exercising if:

Your blood sugar is 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L) or lower

You feel shaky, weak or confused

Talk to your diabetologist regarding your exercise planning

