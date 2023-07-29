Dress Code For Teachers In Bihar: Education Department Bans Jeans, T-shirts And Beards

The education department of Bihar has issued a dress code for government teachers in the state. The order was issued by the district education officer of Begusarai, following the directions of the additional chief secretary of the education department, KK Pathak. The dress code forbids teachers from wearing jeans and T-shirts in school and also advises female teachers to wear Indian attire and avoid flashy clothes. Male teachers are also asked to shave their beards. The order warns of action against those who violate the dress code. The order also includes 14 other points related to school cleanliness, teacher attendance, and student welfare.

The prohibition on jeans and T-shirts

The order states that jeans and T-shirts are against the official culture and do not reflect dignity. It asks all teachers to wear formal dress while coming to school. The order was issued by the director (administration) of the education department, Subodh Kumar Chaudhary, on behalf of KK Pathak. It is believed that Pathak is trying to implement some new rules along with some old ones for the teachers. Now, teachers have to reach school on time and stay there for the prescribed duration. Pathak has also banned teachers from using chairs in class.



The advice on Indian attire and beards

The order also advises female teachers to wear Indian attire while coming to school. It says that female teachers should not wear flashy or provocative clothes in school. The order also asks male teachers not to grow beards and come clean-shaven to school.

The other points in the order

The order also includes 14 other points related to school cleanliness, teacher attendance, and student welfare. It asks teachers to display a list of seniority in school, ensure toilet hygiene and repair damaged toilets, provide drinking water facilities, maintain student registers, conduct morning prayers, celebrate national festivals, organise parent-teacher meetings, conduct remedial classes, and follow Covid-19 guidelines.

