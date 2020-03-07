हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Drinking alcohol will not protect you from COVID-19, WHO quashes rumours

The WHO also revealed that taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease and cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any country reporting COVID-19 cases.

Representational Image

New Delhi: With 31 individuals diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, everyone seems to be going into a state of panic. And as a fallout, people are believing just about anything and everything they are coming across on the internet. Among several pieces of information, there is one that asks people to 'drink alcohol to stay safe and kill the deadly virus', which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is not true.

Busting myths, misconceptions and misinformation about the deadly coronavirus, the WHO said: "No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body."

According to the global health agency, spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or eyes and mouth.

"Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations," the WHO said.

The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water, according to the organisation.

The WHO also revealed that taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease and cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any country reporting COVID-19 cases.

So far, the deadly novel coronavirus has now infected more than 100,000 people around the world and taken more than 3,000 lives globally.

As of Saturday (March 7 2020), the total number of coronavirus cases around the world was 101,492, with 3,485 deaths.

