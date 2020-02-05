हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rape

Driver arrested for sexually assaulting minor in US embassy in Delhi

A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4/6 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Chanakyapuri Police Station.

Driver arrested for sexually assaulting minor in US embassy in Delhi

An incident of sexual assault with a minor was reported inside the US embassy in the national capital late on Wednesday evening. The five-year-old girl is the daughter of the housekeeping staff while the accused is a driver in the embassy. Both the families live on the campus of the embassy.

The police have arrested the accused and sent to jail. A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4/6 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Chanakyapuri Police Station in Delhi.

The incident took place on the morning of February 1 (Saturday) when the girl was lured by the 25-year-old accused and raped. On February 2 (Sunday), the family approached the police. 

Further investigations are on.

