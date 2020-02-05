Driver arrested for sexually assaulting minor in US embassy in Delhi

An incident of sexual assault with a minor was reported inside the US embassy in the national capital late on Wednesday evening. The five-year-old girl is the daughter of the housekeeping staff while the accused is a driver in the embassy. Both the families live on the campus of the embassy.

The police have arrested the accused and sent to jail. A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4/6 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Chanakyapuri Police Station in Delhi.

The incident took place on the morning of February 1 (Saturday) when the girl was lured by the 25-year-old accused and raped. On February 2 (Sunday), the family approached the police.

Further investigations are on.