DU Admissions 2022: Round 3 vacant seats list to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University, DU will be releasing the list of vacant seats available in DU Colleges today, November 4, 2022. After this list is released, DU will start Round 3 of the CSAS Seat Allocation. The admissions under the Sports and ECA quota would also start in Round 3 of DU Admissions. Once announced, students can view the list of open seats online at admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in, which are the official websites. Once the list of open seats is made public, DU will open the window for mid-entry admissions and allow applicants to rearrange the list of preferences they previously entered in the CSAS portal. For Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation, DU will administer admissions using the Mid-entry mechanism. Students who would have been unable to register during the first two rounds of seat allocation can submit their applications through the Mid-entry scheme.

DU Admissions 2022: Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation Dates

Display of Vacant Seats November 4, 2022 at 5 PM Mid Entry, window to re-order higher preferences November 5, 2022 10 AM to November 7, 2022 4:59 PM DU 3rd Merit List 2022 November 10, 2022 at 5 PM Timeline for candidates to accept the seat November 11, 2022 10 AM to November 13, 2022 4:59 PM Timeline for colleges to verify and approve the online applications November 11, 2022 10 AM to November 14, 2022 5 PM Last date to pay fees November 15, 2022 4:59PM

DU has used the CSAS Seat Allocation mechanism for two rounds of admissions. According to the official schedule, the DU 3rd Merit List for Round 3 seat distribution will be made public on November 10, 2022. Students who sought for admission to Delhi University through the Sports and ECA quotas for UG programmes would also be admitted through the third merit list.