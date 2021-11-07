हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi university

DUET PG scorecard 2021 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates can check their scores through the official site of NTA- nta.ac.in. 


Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released DUET Score Card 2021. NTA has released score card for 21 more post-graduate courses. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scores through the official site of NTA- nta.ac.in. 

The candidates need to note that the scorecard has been released for courses mentioned in List III, which means that scores has been release for B.Ed, B.P.Ed, L.L.B, M.A Arabic, Comparative Indian Literature, Geography, Japanese, Philosophy, Psychology, Punjabi, Russian Studies, Sanskrit, German, M.Sc Mathematics Education, Chemistry, Development Communication & Extension, Environmental Studies, Human Development & Childhood Studies, Physics, Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology and Master of Operational Research. 

DUET PG scorecard 202 direct link to download

DUET PG Score Card 2021: How to download 

Step 1. Visit the official site of NTA 

Step 2. Enter the form number and required details

Step 3. Click on submit 

Step 4. Your DUET PG score card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the details and download it for future reference

NTA had released the first score card for DUET PG examinations on November 3 and the second score card for 11 courses was released on November 5, 2021. 

Tags:
Delhi universityDelhi University Entrance TestDUET 2021DUET 2021 examDelhi University EntranceDUET scorecardDUET resultsPostgraduate admissions
