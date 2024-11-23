Dumka Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Sunil Soren vs Basant Soren Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Dumka Assembly seat is one of the 4 assembly seats in the Dumka district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 13 candidates in the fray for the Dumka Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Basant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Babu Ram Murmu (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sunil Soren (Bharatiya Janata Party), Jitan Kol (Sampoorna Bharat Kranti Party), Ronald Murmu (Lokhit Adhikar Party), Sanjay Tudu (Indian National Socialistic Action Forces), Anos Marandi (Independent), Donald Hembrom (Independent), Masicharan Kisku (Independent), Mahendra Hembrom (Independent).

Sunil Soren of BJP and Basant Soren- JMM are key candidates contesting from Dumka Assembly seat in 2024.

Dumka, an interesting constituency was won by JMM executive president Hemant Soren in 2019 state assembly elections. Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for third time in July this year after Champai Soren resigned from the Chief Minister’s chair.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.