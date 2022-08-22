NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow. The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:05 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the NW of Bikaner in Rajasthan
  • It took place in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed
  • The earthquake occurred at 2:01 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground

Trending Photos

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan

Bikaner (Rajasthan): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 2:01 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," tweeted NCS. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow. The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted NCS. Further on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. 

The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir`s Hanley village, the NCS said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

Live Tv

EarthquakeEarthquake hits RajasthanBikaner in Rajasthan4.1 on Richter scale

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?