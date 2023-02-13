Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Sikkim, no Damage Reported

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Sikkim on Monday (February 13, 2023), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a tweet, the Center said that the quake occurred around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km northwest of Yuksom, a town that is around 116 km from the state capital Gangtok.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

As of now, no damage or loss of lives has been reported.

Further details are awaited.