Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman islands

An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands region on Monday. The tremors were felt at 6:44 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:11-03-2019,06:44:30 IST, Lat:11.9 N & Long: 93.6 E, Depth: 95 Km Region:Andaman Islands Region pic.twitter.com/d1K48MMXjs — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) March 11, 2019

On February 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale had hit the Nicobar Islands at 5.30 am.

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale had earlier hit the Andaman Islands on February 13 at 1:51 am. The February 13 earthquake was at 10km depth in the Andaman Islands region.