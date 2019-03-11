हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman islands

The tremors were felt at 6:44 am.

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman islands

An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands region on Monday. The tremors were felt at 6:44 am.

On February 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale had hit the Nicobar Islands at 5.30 am.

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale had earlier hit the Andaman Islands on February 13 at 1:51 am. The February 13 earthquake was at 10km depth in the Andaman Islands region.

