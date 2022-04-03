Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Sunday (April 3, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Andhra Pradesh`s Tirupati.

An earthquake occurred around 1:10 am at a depth of 20 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QSzi22cneF @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/P9RcXBkWi6 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 2, 2022

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake.

More details are awaited.

