हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Tirupati
Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Sunday (April 3, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Andhra Pradesh`s Tirupati. 

An earthquake occurred around 1:10 am at a depth of 20 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. 

More details are awaited.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeTremorTirupatiAndhra Pradeshearthquake magnitudeAndhra Pradesh earthquake
Next
Story

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Must Watch

PT6M35S

DNA: Non-Stop News; April 02, 2022 | Sudhir Chaudhary | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News