Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Hits Sikar, Rajasthan

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Sikar district of Rajasthan late at night on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.41 N and Longitude 75.06 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred Saturday at 23:47:16 in Sikar, Rajasthan," NCS said in a social media post on Sunday.

Further details awaited.