Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756205
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Hits Sikar, Rajasthan

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.41 N and Longitude 75.06 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 10:11 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Hits Sikar, Rajasthan

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Sikar district of Rajasthan late at night on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.41 N and Longitude 75.06 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred Saturday at 23:47:16 in Sikar, Rajasthan," NCS said in a social media post on Sunday.

Further details awaited. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul Gandhi 'betray' Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the richest MP of Modi's team?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Ayodhya now?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar assures full support to Narendra Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?