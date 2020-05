New Delhi: Medium-intensity earthquake tremors measuring 3.5-magnitude on the Richter scale were felt in Delhi-NCR on Sunday (May 10) afternoon, the third to hit the region within a month. The tremors were felt at around 1:45 pm today.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake had its epicentre in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

There were no reports of any injuries, casualties or damages to properties.