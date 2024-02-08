ED Finds Connection Between Hemant Soren And Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu; Read

In a surprising turn of events, a link has emerged between former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. On January 29, the Enforcement Directorate seized a BMW car from Soren's Delhi residence. Now, the ED has come to know that the car was registered at Sahu's residence. It may be noted that the Income Tax department had seized around Rs 350 crore cash from Sahu's property in December last year.

Now, the ED has issued a summons to Sahu in connection with the case. The ED had seized the luxury car in connection with the ongoing probe into a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The Enforcement Directorate officials visited the residence of Soren in the national capital to question him in connection with the alleged land scam case as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader could not be located for two days between January 28 and 29.

On January 20, Soren was questioned at his official residence in Ranchi in the alleged land scam case. The ED arrested Soren on January 31 after another round of questioning. Soren had resigned as the CM and Champai Soren was made the CM of Jharkhand. Speaking during the trust vote in the Jharkhand assembly, Soren has alleged vendetta politics and claimed that he will fight and return again.