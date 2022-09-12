ED issues fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir after wrong notice calls her at midnight

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to the sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Maneka Gambhir, for questioning in a money laundering case. This is the second summon received by Maneka Gambhir. Earlier it was found that the agency “erroneously” issued her a notice for appearance at 12:30 AM instead of 12:30 PM on Monday, official sources said.

Gambhir was handed over the summons to appear at the ED office here on Monday “at 12:30 AM” by agency officials at the Kolkata airport on September 10 after they denied her from travelling abroad as she was required to join investigation in an alleged coal scam case.

Following this, Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law reached the ED office in Salt Lake area around the stipulated time and found the office closed, and returned after clicking some pictures, the sources said.

The sources said the midnight time printed on the earlier summons was a “typographical error” and it should have been “12:30 PM” on September 12.

Now, Gambhir has been sent fresh summons to appear before the agency here around 2 PM, they said.

Gambhir has not been questioned by the ED in this case till now. The CBI had earlier questioned her in the said case.

(With agency inputs)