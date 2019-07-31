ED questions NC leader Farooq Abdullah in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association money laundering case

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah was on Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chandigarh in connection with about Rs 112 crore in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had already filed a case and also a charge sheet. After the CBI, the ED filed a case of money laundering and started an investigation.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar (J&K) under section 120B r/w 406 & 409 of RPC against then JKCA president, then JKCA general secretary; then JKCA treasurer and then Srinagar J&K Bank senior executive.

CBI had registered the case on September 21, 2015, in compliance with the orders of Jammu & Kashmir High Court transferring the investigation of the case to CBI. Accordingly, CBI took over the investigation of the case from State Police. It was alleged that BCCI had given Rs 112 crore (approx) to JKCA from 2002-2011 as a grant for the promotion of the game of cricket in the state.

Of this, Rs 43.69 crore (approx) was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused persons. It was further alleged that during this period, then JKCA president had connived with the treasurer and others in undue siphoning off the funds and its misappropriation.

After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed.