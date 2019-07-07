close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad

Elderly couple from Ghaziabad allege torture by son, daughter-in-law in viral video

'Children are parents' support system in old age' is a phrase everyone is familiar with. However, the tragic story of Indrajeet Grover and his wife brings forth a different reality.

Elderly couple from Ghaziabad allege torture by son, daughter-in-law in viral video
Screengrab (Source: Zee News)

Ghaziabad: 'Children are parents' support system in old age' is a phrase everyone is familiar with. However, the tragic story of Indrajeet Grover and his wife brings forth a different reality.

Inderjeet, 68, is a resident of DLF Ankur Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. 

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Inderjeet can be seen claiming that his son is pressurising him and his wife to move out of their house and arrange shelter for themselves somewhere else.
 

Inderjeet is a heart patient and his wife has arthritis. In the video, he alleges that his son and his daughter-in-law wants them to vacate the house which has been built with his hard-earned money. 

He further claims that his son wishes to sever all ties with his father.

Live TV

Inderjeet has filed a complaint to the District Magistrate (DM) of Ghaziabad, appealing for action against his son so that the elderly couple is not rendered homeless.

In 2016, the Delhi High Court had ruled that a son has no legal right to live in the self-acquired house of his parents at their mercy.

The court had given the ruling while quashing an appeal made by a man and his wife, against a trial court's order directing them to vacate their parents' house.

The man's elderly parents had told the trial court that their sons and their wives had made their lives "hell".

 

 

Tags:
GhaziabadElder abuseStop elder abuse
Next
Story

Karnataka crisis continues, all eyes on 'breakfast' meet called by Deputy CM G Parameshwara

Must Watch

PT53M9S

Taal Thok Ke: Why is Rahul Gandhi scared of RSS? Watch special debate