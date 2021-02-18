Election Commission announces Karnataka MLC bypoll date, result on March 18

Karnataka: The bypoll for the Karnataka Legislative Council seat, which fell vacant after untimely death of the Council deputy speaker S L Dharmegowda, will take place on March 15 the Election Commission announced on Thursday (February 18).

According to the Election Commission’s notification, the last date of filing nominations is March 4, while the bypoll will be issued on February 25. It also added that the last date for withdrawal is March 8.

The announcement further revealed that the timing for the poll will be 9 am to 4 pm on March 15, followed by the counting of votes on the same day. The Commission added that the election process will be concluded before March 18.

Additionally, the commission emphasised upon the fact that the election will take place as per COVID-19 safety guidelines, with sanitizers at the poll and its mandatory for everyone to wear a mask.

S L Dharmegowda, 64, JD(S) MLC, was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of December 29. The police claimed that the political leader died by suicide.

Live TV