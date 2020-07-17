Election Commission seeks suggestions from political parties on poll campaign, public meetings amid COVID-19

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (July 17) invited suggestions from national and regional political parties on how to conduct election campaigns, public dialogue, or public meetings in view of COVID-18 pandemic. The last date for sharing suggestions is July 31.

The government has put a ban on public gatherings, political rallies, and meetings in the wake of coronavirus. The order was issued to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The Election Commission, however, sought suggestions from all political parties on how to have programmes like political rallies and public dialogues as elections are slated for Bihar Assembly and Panchayat elections in several states.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties today presented a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to reassess conducting the Bihar Assembly elections.

A total of nine parties took part in the meeting including, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPIML), Indian National Congress (INC), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

The virtual meeting with Election Commission, which lasted an hour, was presided over by Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners, and other officials.

Opposition parties also opposed virtual campaigning while demanding the normal mode of campaigning that generally takes place in every election. They appealed to CEC Arora to ensure `substantial public participation and level playing field in 2020 Bihar polls.`



The memorandum said, "People expect the Commission to ensure and satisfy the people that the entire poll exercise does not become a super spreader event."