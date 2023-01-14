topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
REMOTE VOTING MACHINE

Election Commission's all-party meet to discuss ‘Remote Voting Machine’ on January 19

The Election Commission has also invited all recognised eight national and 57 regional political parties to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • EC has called an all-party meeting to demonstration and discussion of the Remote Voting Machine
  • REVM would enable migrant voters to vote from remote polling stations
  • The migrant voter wouldn't be required to travel to their home district

Trending Photos

Election Commission's all-party meet to discuss ‘Remote Voting Machine’ on January 19

New Delhi: The Election Commission has called the chairpersons, presidents, and general secretaries of all the national parties for a meeting to be held on January 16. The meeting pertains to the demonstration and discussion of the Remote Voting Machine. Notably, to encourage domestic migrants to exercise their franchise, ECI on December 29, informed about a prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM), which would enable migrant voters to vote from remote polling stations. It said the inability to vote due to internal migration (domestic migrants) is one of the prominent reasons behind low voter turnout.

The migrant voter wouldn't be required to travel to his/her home district to exercise his/her franchise. The Commission has also invited all recognised eight national and 57 regional political parties on January 16, 2023, to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM. 

Also read: People in villages along disputed border with Assam can vote in Meghalaya elections: CEC

Members of the EC`s Technical Expert Committee will also be present during the demonstration. The Commission has also solicited written views of recognised political parties by January 31, 2023, on various related issues including changes required in legislation, changes in administrative procedures, and voting method/RVM/technology, if any other, for the domestic migrants, the release further stated. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?