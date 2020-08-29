हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elephant falls in a trench near wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka, rescued by forest officials; video goes viral

An elephant that had fallen into a trench near a wildlife sanctuary in Arkanahalla, Karnataka was rescued by the officals of the forest department on Wednesday.

Elephant falls in a trench near wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka, rescued by forest officials; video goes viral
(Image courtesy: Twitter/ifs_yedukondalu)

Bengaluru: An elephant that had fallen into a trench near a wildlife sanctuary in Arkanahalla, Karnataka was rescued by the officals of the forest department on Wednesday.

After receiving information from the locals, the department officials searched for the tusker and spotted it inside a trench near the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka.

The video of the rescue, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Yedukondalu V on microblogging site Twitter has since then gone viral. The 42-second video shows how officials rescue the elephant.

He wrote: "Rescued the tusker which had fallen accidentally near Arkanahalla ,MM hills WLS, forest frontline staff and fire department helped a lot."

At first, the officials levelled the ground and created a path for the elephant to climb out of the trench, but it was too exhausted. Then a crane was called in for help to pull the elephant out of the trench. 

The video has garnered more than lakh views since it was shared on Twitter.

