Ellenabad Assembly Election Result Live Updates

Ellenabad Assembly Election 2024: With the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections taking place on October 8, all eyes are on the Ellenabad seat, where Abhay Singh Chautala is aiming for re-election. This constituency has long been a stronghold of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and recorded a 67% voter turnout on October 5.

Abhay Chautala, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala, has represented Ellenabad since 2010. This time, he faces tough competition from Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal and BJP's Amir Chand Talwara, both of whom have previously contested this seat without success.

Chautala has usually thrived in multi-cornered contests thanks to his loyal voter base. However, this election presents a more challenging landscape, potentially making the race more competitive than in previous years.

As we await the results, will Abhay Chautala secure his seat again, or could one of his challengers pull off an upset?

Stay Tuned For Live Updates!