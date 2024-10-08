Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2803998https://zeenews.india.com/india/ellenabad-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-abhay-singh-chautala-amir-chand-talwara-total-votes-margin-bjp-congress-eci-haryana-assembly-election-result-2803998.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Ellenabad Assembly Election Result Live Updates

Ellenabad Assembly Election Result: Abhay Chautala, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala, has represented Ellenabad since 2010. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 07:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ellenabad Assembly Election Result Live Updates File Photo

Ellenabad Assembly Election 2024: With the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections taking place on October 8, all eyes are on the Ellenabad seat, where Abhay Singh Chautala is aiming for re-election. This constituency has long been a stronghold of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and recorded a 67% voter turnout on October 5.

Abhay Chautala, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala, has represented Ellenabad since 2010. This time, he faces tough competition from Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal and BJP's Amir Chand Talwara, both of whom have previously contested this seat without success.

Chautala has usually thrived in multi-cornered contests thanks to his loyal voter base. However, this election presents a more challenging landscape, potentially making the race more competitive than in previous years.

As we await the results, will Abhay Chautala secure his seat again, or could one of his challengers pull off an upset?

Stay Tuned For Live Updates!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK