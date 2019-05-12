Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Shopian, 2 gunmen reported dead

Shopian: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Hind Sita Pora area of Shopian district. As per reports, two terrorists have been killed. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The gun battle between the two sides is underway. Weapons and huge cache of ammunition have been recovered from the spot.

Last week, three terrorists were killed in Shopian after a brief exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Shopian.

(This a breaking news, more details to follow)