Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar's Rambagh area

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Rambagh area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (October 12).

"#Encounter has started at #Rambagh area of #Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Talking to Zee Media, a Jammu and Kashmir police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF in Rambagh area of Srinagar after receiving a specific input.

As the joint team started cordoning off the spot where terrorists were hiding, they opened fire on the searching team, forcing the security forces to retaliate, leading to an encounter.

Sources said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area and actual number will be known only once operation gets over.