Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Anantnag, soldier injured

A soldier was injured when an encounter broke out early on Tuesday morning between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, for the second consecutive day. The exchange of fire took place at Marhama Sangam village near Bijbihara town of the district.

As per sources, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. The 33 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have launched a joint operation. A search was launched before dawn in the area. The terrorists fired an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) upon searching. The operation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

The encounter comes at the backdrop of Monday's encounter in Anantnag when an Army Major was martyred. An encounter broke out between terrorists and joint security forces in Badoora area of Achabal in Anantnag district on Monday morning. Two Army men sustained serious injuries in the encounter. The other soldier is currently undergoing treatment.

At least one terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire, whose body has been recovered. The joint operation was conducted by 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation morning after receiving inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area from credible sources, an official had said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the forces, who retaliated. The encounter comes after five CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on June 12.