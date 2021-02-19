हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

A top police official said, "Joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Badigam after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding inside fired on searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started.”

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian

An encounter broke out late on Thursday night between security forces and terrorists in Badigam village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Badigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

The officer added that "initial reports suggest the presence of two to three terrorists trapped in cordon". However, the actual number can be told once the operation ends.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

