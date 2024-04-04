Enigma Builds Over Amethi, Raebareli: No Clarity On Congress’s Strategy Yet 

New Delhi: The Congress unveiled yet another list of candidates on Wednesday, with only three seats remaining undecided, that too in Uttar Pradesh. These include the highly anticipated seats of Raebareli and Amethi, a stronghold historically associated with the Gandhi family.

In the 2019 elections, Amethi saw a significant shift in the political paradigm, with the BJP's Smriti Irani marking a loss for the Congress. Since then, the speculation has been that the Gandhi family is deserting Congress. Now that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Wayanad and Raebareli has its sitting MP Sonia Gandhi in the parliament’s upper house, there's no clarity on what lies ahead for these constituencies.

Within the Congress, there is a prevailing sentiment for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to assume her mother's seat, while Rahul Gandhi endeavours to reclaim Amethi. Meanwhile, the BJP suggests that Rahul Gandhi may be hesitant about Amethi due to concerns over facing another loss.

Critics also highlight that the Gandhis are not regular visitors to Raebareli and Amethi. Recently, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul passed through Amethi, marking a rare occurrence. There is apprehension that if the Gandhi siblings opt to run from these two constituencies, their prolonged absence would become a significant aspect of the BJP's campaign, as the party is keen on capturing the Gandhi strongholds.

The BJP, which has set its sights on winning 370 seats in this election, anticipates that a significant portion of its victories will come from Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats. Meanwhile, Smriti Irani will be in Wayanad on Thursday to endorse the BJP candidate, K Surendran, who is the party's state unit chief.

In a tweet on 'X', Surendran wrote, "I will strive towards representing the outstanding work of Narendra Modi's government in Wayanad. Accompanied by Union Minister and Amethi MP Smt Smriti Irani Ji, I seek your presence, blessings, and prayers. Your support will make the difference in building a new Wayanad."