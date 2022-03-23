Entrepreneur Akash Pillay celebrates the tremendous success of his bashing Holi event "Rang De Pune"  

It’s been days and we still cannot bypass the colourful and spirited memories of Holi. And for the one who roistered with ‘Rang De Pune,’ aren’t you guys still rejoicing abstractedly? Sure you are, as it was one of the most remarkable Holi events of the year 2022.

Besides these attendees, Rang De Pune proved to be oh-so-special for Akash Pillay too. Here's how: As the founder of an event management company, this was his biggest event to date. And why not? This event, held at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, accumulated the footfall of a whopping 7000 people, validating his vigorous success.

Talking about the gigantic megahit of Rang De Pune, here is what Akash Pillay said, "I will run out of words if I had to explain my overwhelming feelings. But, I must mention that making Rang De Pune this big wasn’t feasible without my team and I can’t thank them enough."

A coup is always the outcome of a supportive team, isn’t it? While addressing his team and their ceaseless support, Akash Pillay also said, "I wholeheartedly thank George Kuruvilla, general manager of The Westin Pune, and Amel Joe, director of sales and marketing, because they bestowed me this great opportunity. My love remains underlined for my entire team, including Sunny Events, IceNation Events, and Elite Events. "

Starting from the House of Medici to now, not only hosting the events but also making them a smashing hit, Akash Pillay and his team have come a long way. Rang De Pune was spread all over the Internet via hundreds of Instagram stories and posts.

Akash Pillay is a brainchild with multiple interests. He is also thriving in the digital game with his fitness and fashion posts. Moreover, his influencer self has helped him fetch several endorsements too. We hope that Akash keeps our lives high-spirited with his spectacular events.

(Sponsored Feature)