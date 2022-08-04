Every fibre of the RSS is full of patriotism: BJP amid tricolour row

New Delhi: The RSS is full of patriotism and is always striving to serve the country, the BJP said on Thursday as it defended the Hindutva organisation against the Opposition's swipe at it for not using the tricolour as the display picture on its social media accounts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call to people to use the national flag as their social media profile picture between August 2-15 as the country gears up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its independence.

While BJP leaders have followed this, critics have taken a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, considered the ideological mentor of the ruling party, and its senior functionaries for not doing so.

Hitting out at critics, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, "Some people believe in creating controversies and dividing the country. They are levelling allegations against the BJP. Congress and Rahul Gandhi have also targeted the RSS. Every fibre of the RSS is full of patriotism and a sense of service to the country."

Be it during crisis like floods, earthquakes and the Covid outbreak, the RSS always strives to ensure that no one goes hungry. It also works for children's education, he added.

On the one hand, the country has welcomed 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and feels proud of it and on the other, there is a mindset which feels bad about this too, he said.

In a swipe at the RSS, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said that it seems Modi's message did not reach the organisation. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that those behind the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign have come from an organisation which did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters for 52 years, a view shared by Ramesh too.

Under the campaign, the government has appealed to people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

Slamming the critics, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had earlier said, "Such things should not be politicised. The RSS has already extended its support to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programmes. The Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes to be organised by the government, private bodies and the Sangh-related organisations."