Everyone have to follow law of the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw warns Twitter

The Twitter versus Indian government saga has been going on for quite sometime. While with Ravi Shankar Prasad's exit, India now has a new Information Technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday (July 8) minced no words in making it clear as to how he wants things to pan out in the ongoing Twitter-Centre face off. As he assumed office as the Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & IT, Vaishnaw said that law of the land has to be and must be followed.

"Everyone have to follow law of the country," Vaishnaw said during his first visit to the party headquarters after being made cabinet minister in the Modi government. When questioned about Twitter not complying to the new IT law, the Minister hinted that everyone have to follow new guidelines and the "the law of the land is supreme". All those who live and work in India will have to abide by the rules of the country, said the newly sworn-in minister.

US-based company Twitter has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel -- chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users -- who have to be residents of India. While the rules came into effect on May 26, the microblogging site is yet to adhere to the social media guidelines. However, earlier in the day, Twitter Inc has informed the Delhi High Court that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer for India and will make other key appointments soon. The micro-blogging firm further said that it needed eight weeks' time to appoint a grievance officer in India in compliance with the new IT rules.

(With Agency inputs)

