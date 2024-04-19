New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in Karnataka's Hubbali, where the daughter of a Congress corporator died after being stabbed seven times by an attacker. The accused has been arrested and allegedly committed this heinous act because the victim had rejected his advances, police said.

The victim is identified as Neha Hiremath, daughter of a Congress corporator, who was a first-year student of Master in Computer Application at the BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi. She died after being stabbed seven times by a knife.

The horrifying incident took place around 5 PM on Thursday when Neha was walking inside the campus. CCTV slips show that a couple of sentences were exchanged between them and then the accused attacked him.

The accused identifies as a Fayaz, who studied in the same college and later dropped out.

Neha's mother informed me that she came to pick her up and spoke to her over the phone, within five minutes of conversation, chaos happened and she was stabbed, NDTV reported.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said that the accused was run to the hospital but she was declared dead.

She later informed that the police had arrested the accused within 90 minutes. Other students have told them that Neha and the accused stayed together and once they had a heated argument, officials said.