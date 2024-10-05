An exchange of fire was reported on Friday between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Chinar Corps, Indian Army shared a post on X and said, "On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about an infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. Operation is in progress."

—Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 4, 2024

According to officials, an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Chatroo village of Kishtwar district following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.