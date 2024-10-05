Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802702https://zeenews.india.com/india/exchange-of-fire-between-security-forces-terrorists-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-kupwara-2802702.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Exchange Of Fire Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Chatroo village of Kishtwar district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 07:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Exchange Of Fire Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara Representative Image

An exchange of fire was reported on Friday between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Chinar Corps, Indian Army shared a post on X and said, "On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about an infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. Operation is in progress." 

 

 

According to officials, an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Chatroo village of Kishtwar district following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK