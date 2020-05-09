हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam government

Excise duty on liquor increased by 25%: Assam Industries and Commerce Minister

The Assam government has taken several crucial decisions in its Cabinet meeting including increasing the excise duty on liquor by 25 percent."In the Cabinet, we took several decisions which included increasing the excise duty on liquor by 25 percent.

Guwahati: The Assam government has taken several crucial decisions in its Cabinet meeting including increasing the excise duty on liquor by 25 percent."In the Cabinet, we took several decisions which included increasing the excise duty on liquor by 25 percent.

It is expected that with this decision about Rs 1000 crore will get deposited in government`s exchequer," said, Chandra Mohan Patowary, State Industries and Commerce Minister.

He further said that the Assam Agricultural Produce market Act 1972 has been repealed and a new ordinance has been passed.

"Instead of Assam Agricultural Produce market Act 1972, no we will have Assam agricultural produce and livestock marketing promotion and facilitation ordinance 2020," he said. 

