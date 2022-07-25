Partha Chatterjee's close aide, Arpita Mukherjee, who has been arrested for possessing Rs 20 crore with her, is the owner of six-six companies, report by Zee News' sister concern Zee 24 Ghanata has revealed. Copies of several land, house and company deeds were found from Minister Partha Chatterjee's house. Arpita Mukherjee's name features in almost all the seized documents. Zee 24 Ghanta has analysed ED's exclusive copy of the seizure list. It appears, 'Partha's close' Arpita Mukherjee has at least 6 companies in her name. In all the companies, Arpita Mukherjee is the Director.

Apart from this, records of 2 BHK flats to luxury flats have also been found in Minister Partha Chatterjee's house. It's like digging an earthworm to come out! As the investigation progresses, all the sensational information is coming forward. Partha Chatterjee's property list has come to the hands of the Central Investigation Agency!

Apart from Bolpur, traces of other properties of the minister have been found in Kolkata, Rajarhat, Barahnagar, Sonarpur. This information came to the hands of ED due to search. Apart from Arpita Mukherjee, several others have properties in their names. The investigation agency is working to collect information on that matter.

Most of the properties are registered from Kolkata. Now the question is, if Arpita Mukherjee is the owner of any immovable property, then why is that deed in Partha Chatterjee's house? According to ED officials, the discovery of property deeds in Arpita's house at Partha Chatterjee's house proves how deep her connection with the minister is!

Arpita has properties in several places including Kasba, Thakurpukur, Rajarhat, Bolpur, Jadavpur, Kendua Road, Thakurpukur, Rajarhat and Atghora. Officials have also found out when these properties were registered. On the other hand, the money found in Arpita's flat was wrapped with a cellotape.

From which the theory of smuggling money abroad through Hawala is getting stronger. Incidentally, in the SSC recruitment corruption investigation, Rs 21.90 crore cash, 58 lakh rupees of jewelery and Rs 54 lakh rupees of foreign currency were recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's Diamond City flat. After that, shewas arrested by the ED. Arpita underwent medical examination again at Joka ESI Hospital on Monday.