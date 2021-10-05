Exclusive: Eyewitness who escaped Lakhimpur violence says farmers attacked SUV - Watch

New Delhi: An eyewitness who managed to escape the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Tuesday (October 5) said that it was the farmers who attacked the vehicles which mowed down the protesters.

Sumit Jaiswal, who was himself travelling in the SUV, claimed that the protesters attacked the vehicle using sticks and stones. The vehicle was damaged, its windshield was broken in the attack, he said.

He said that as soon as the SUV came to a halt on the side of the road, he opened the left door and ran off.

A video has surfaced that shows Jaiswal getting out of the SUV and running away.

Jaiswal said that he somehow managed to save his life. He said he was later picked up by another vehicle.

He said that there were three other persons in the vehicle with him – the driver, one Shubham Mishra and one other person he wasn’t acquainted with. According to him, Ashish Mishra, MoS Ajay Mishra’s son was not with them in the vehicle.

