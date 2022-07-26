What is the indication? Partha Chatterjee's car has been returned to the assembly after his arrest in the SSC recruitment corruption case. Speculation is rife in political circles that an action can be taken against Partha Chatterjee from TMC.

Return of car has kicked off fresh speculations. The reason for this is simple - Partha Chatterjee is not only the Minister of Industry and Commerce, but also the Minister of the Parishad Department. Not only that, he also used to get a car from the assembly as a council minister. He even used the car regularly.

The ED officials today interrogated Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee at Kolkata CGO complex this morning. According to ED sources, Partha Chatterjee is not cooperating with the investigation. In that case, Partha-Arpita may be interrogated face to face. Amid all this, Partha Chatterjee's family has returned the minister's car to the assembly. The question is - Why? Sources close to Partha said that the car was parked at the minister's Naktala house. And it's not clear when Partha Chatterjee will return as he is not well. That's why the car was returned. However, it is hard to believe on such a loose reason to return the vehicle.

Not only this, CM Mamata Banerjee has also been talking tough on Partha Chatterjee's arrest. Without mincing her words, Mamata Banerjee recently said that she ready to sack "any person" who is found indulged in malpractices.

Breaking her silence on the issue during a state government event to felicitate acclaimed persons from different fields, Banerjee said, "Supporting corruption is neither my passion nor my habit. I cannot say that everyone is innocent. I want to clearly say that the money recovered from the residence of a woman (Arpita Mukherjee in this case) has no connection either with the Trinamool or the state government.

"If anyone is found guilty, let him be imprisoned for life. But I am saddened by the way my name is being dragged into the issue of recovery of cash. I will not tolerate such false propaganda any more."

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress president Adhir Chowdhury has demanded the removal of Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet after his arrest in the SSC corruption case. He wrote to the Chief Minister. In this situation, the speculation about the return of the car is high in the political circles.