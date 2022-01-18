हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Explosion at INS Ranvir kills 3 Navy personnel in Mumbai

Three Navy personnel were killed in an explosion onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai today, an official statement said. News agency ANI reports that 11 personnel were also injured in the incident.

Explosion at INS Ranvir kills 3 Navy personnel in Mumbai
INS Ranvir (File photo)

Three Navy personnel were killed in an explosion onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai today, an official statement said. News agency ANI reports that 11 personnel were also injured in the incident.

"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy said.

The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control, it mentioned. No major material damage has been reported, it added.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly," it mentioned.

A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause of this incident, it noted.

