External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishanker to visit Sri Lanka from January 5 to 7, first visit of 2021

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishanker will visit Sri Lanka from 5th to 7th January. This will be EAM's first visit this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit is arranged through the air-bubble due to coronavirus travel restrictions in both countries.

During his visit, EAM will meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

A Sri Lankan Foreign ministry statement said, "While this official visit marks the first arrival of a high-level foreign dignitary in Sri Lanka in 2021, it becomes also the first foreign visit for External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar in the New Year."

One of the key focuses during the visit will the COVID vaccine. India has assured that it will be providing the covid vaccine to its neighbours on priority. Over the weekend India's drug regulator gave approval to Covid vaccine-- Covishield and Covaxin for use.

The Ministry of external affairs in its release said that the visit "signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest."

EAM has been to UAE, Bahrain, Seychelles, Qatar, Iran, Russia, and Japan in the latter half of 2020 as the pandemic impacted the world.