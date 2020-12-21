हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Facebook briefly removes Kisan Ekta Morcha official page, restores later

The official page of Kisan Ekta Morcha on Facebook was unpublished for a brief period of time on Sunday evening.

Facebook briefly removes Kisan Ekta Morcha official page, restores later

New Delhi: The official page of Kisan Ekta Morcha on Facebook was unpublished for a brief period of time on Sunday evening.

It is believed to have been a routine which is carried out by the AI (Artificial Intelligence) where  some words which are marked by the bot as "inappropriate" or is found to be in violation of the "community standards". It could have been for one specific post or several which led to the page being blocked. 

After cross checking, the page was restored. "We have restored Kisan Ekta Morcha's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kisanektamorcha) and regret the inconvenience caused," a spokesperson for Facebook said.

The page is used for posting updates on social media about the ongoing farmers' agitation. Young farmers associated with the protest against the Centre's three new farm laws have been documenting the agitation on social media platforms under the banner of Kisan Ekta Morcha.

Incidentally, the whole thing played out when Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav was in the middle of a Facebook Live address.

The farmer leaders have announced their decision to sit on day-long relay hunger strikes across all protest sites on Monday. The farmer leaders also said that they will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to December 27.

Thousands of farmers have been staging a protest at the borders of the national capital for the last over four weeks against Centre's three farm laws and demanding the legislations be repealed.

