Fake notes worth Rs 5.44 lakh caught in Gujarat's Surat

Surat: The Pune police arrested two people carrying fake notes amounting to Rs 5.44 lakh in Gujarat's Surat, on Saturday. Both the accused were travelling in a bus coming from Rajasthan and were caught at the Neol check post. Two of them have been identified as Chunilal Suthar and Chandrakant Shah.

According to the information shared by the police, Chunilal Suthar had bought the fake notes from Rajasthan and was going to hand it over to Chandrakant Shah. A total of 642 notes of 2000, 500, 200 and 100 have been recovered from the accused.

Live TV

The police have taken them into custody and are further investigating into the matter.



Earlier in October, a similar incident occurred in the national capital when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had detected an unattended bag containing fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 4,64,000 at Delhi's the Kashmere Gate Metro Station. The bag was found during a routine patrol at the metro station.

​