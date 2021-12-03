Farmers' protest: Here's how Rahul Gandhi attacked govt on 'no data on farmers' deaths' remark

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (December 3) attacked the BJP government’s statement of no data on farmers’ death during farm laws protest and said that the Punjab government has identified at least 403 people who have died in the agitation, reported PTI.

The leader not only slammed the Centre for not having a record of farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws and alleged that the Centre is left with "no decency" to pay farmers their dues while referring to giving compensation to the kin of "700" such farmers.

Here is what the leader said in five points.

The Prime Minister himself said that he has made a mistake and apologised to the nation. As a result of that mistake, 700 people have died. Now you are lying about their names. Why don`t you have the decency to give them what is their due?" questioned Gandhi.

Congress has a list of 100 farmers from outside Punjab who died during farm laws agitation, a further list of 200 from public records, said Gandhi

Punjab government is not responsible for farm laws that led to protests, still gave Rs 5 lakh each to families of 403 deceased farmers identified, said Gandhi.

I don't think the Modi government will accept farmers' demands beyond the repeal of farm laws, its intention is not right, said Rahul Gandhi.

The Centre did not even express condolences to these farmers," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader’s statement came at the backdrop of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers` Welfare reply in the Parliament that it has "no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise."

On the third day of the winter session of Parliament, the Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the death of farmers during the protest against farm laws.

(With agency inputs)

