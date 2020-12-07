Farmers protest: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad flays 'double standard' of Opposition on new farm laws

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday (December 7) lashed out at the opposition parties for coming out against the farm reforms and exposed their double standards on the agriculture laws. The senior BJP leader alleged that a section of farmers has fallen in the grip of a few people with "vested interests", and asserted that the government was working to address their misgivings about the reforms.

Addressing media persons, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Opposition parties have jumped into the issue of new farm laws. During UPA rule, they did exactly what Modi govt is doing today for reforms in the farm sector. Now that they're losing polls, they take part in any protest for the sake of their existence."

"Opposition parties are opposing the Narendra Modi govt for the sake of opposition, forgetting their own work in the past. In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and make a trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions," he said.

The senior BJP leader appreciated the protesting farmer unions for not associating their stir with political parties but added that the BJP's rivals have jumped into their protest in a bid to save their existence after being repeatedly rejected by people in different elections across the country.

Taking potshots at NCP chief, Prasad said, "Sharad Pawar is also opposing the new farm laws. But when he was agriculture minister, he wrote to all CMs for 'private sector participation' in market infrastructure."

He also pooh-poohed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the government of Arvind Kejriwal has notified and implemented the new law (Agricultural Law) on November 23, 2020, in Delhi. Here you are protesting and there you are issuing a notification in the gazette."

The Union Minister said the leaders of the peasant movement have clearly stated that political people should not come on our platform, adding "We respect their feelings. But all these are jumping because they are getting another chance to oppose BJP and Narendra Modi."

Prasad also read out from the Congress' manifesto for the 2019 general election to note that it had promised to "repeal" the APMC Act and said that Rahul Gandhi had asked Congress-ruled states in 2013 to take measures to allow farmers to sell their produce directly.

Notably, Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday came out in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the new agri-marketing laws.